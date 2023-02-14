Kylian Mbappe returns to training for PSG's clash with Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe made an unexpectedly quick recovery as he returned to training ahead of the Champions League last-16 clash against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

PSG were sweating over the France star's fitness after the 24-year-old limped off with what looked like a hamstring injury midway through the first half of their match against Montpellier on February 1. The club then said he would be out for three weeks.

On Saturday, manager Christophe Galtier said he did not think Mbappe would play the first-leg home tie on Tuesday.

"I don't think so. He follows his rehabilitation protocol. He was a victim of a muscle injury," Galtier had said. "We will take zero, zero, zero risk with Kylian."

However, Mbappe trained on Sunday and on Monday was seen in the part of training that is open to the media, practising with Lionel Messi, Neymar, Sergio Ramos, goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marco Verratti, Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos.

Following the injury, Galtier had said: "He took a knock to the back of the knee or the back of the thigh, so we'll see. I'm not too worried. It's a bruise or a contusion, we don't know yet. With the run of matches we don't want to take risks with a very busy fixture list, but it doesn't appear that serious."

PSG will be under pressure to get their 2023 campaign back on track. The Parisians have lost four of their past 10 games, including the last two, with their defence leaking 13 goals. Bayern, on the other hand, have hit form having scored 11 goals in three matches.