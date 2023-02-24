France's Macron urges Erdogan to stop helping Russia avoid sanctions

French President Emmanuel Macron urged Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to “fight” Russia's evasion of western sanctions during a phone call on Friday.

With Russia facing restrictions due to its invasion of Ukraine, Mr Macron “underlined the concern of fighting any evasion of the sanctions in place” during his call with the Turkish President.

“Pressure on and isolation of Russia must be increased” to force Moscow to “give up” on its attack, the French President said.

Mr Erdogan has been able to maintain relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin by refusing to join western sanctions on Russia and ramping up bilateral trade during the war.

The Turkish leader has used his good relations with both Moscow and Kyiv to try to mediate an end to the conflict.

Turkey hosted two early rounds of peace talks and helped strike a UN-backed agreement restoring Ukrainian grain deliveries across the Black Sea.

Mr Erdogan has also repeatedly tried to bring Mr Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Turkey for truce talks.

During a phone call on Friday, Mr Erdogan and Mr Putin discussed the practical aspects of increased Russian energy supplies, the Kremlin said in a statement.

They also talked about the Black Sea grain initiative, as well as the export of Russian fertilisers and agricultural products, the Kremlin added.

Mr Erdogan called for “a just peace” in Ukraine during the phone conversation and stressed the need for an end to the conflict to prevent further loss of life and destruction.