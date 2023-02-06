Ukraine's Zelenskyy is looking to visit EU on Thursday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may visit Brussels on Thursday to meet the bloc's leaders and address the Parliament, officials said on Monday.

Mr Zelenskyy has been invited by European Council President Charles Michel to take part in a "future summit" of the 27 EU nations, his spokesman said on Monday.

Although "no further information will be provided" for security reasons, Mr Zelenskyy's spokesman said he was invited "to participate in person" at a Brussels summit.

A source at the European Parliament said there was the "likelihood of an extraordinary plenary session on Thursday, February 9, with the presence of Volodymyr Zelenskyy".

Two parliamentary sources confirmed the invitation.

The leaders of the 27 EU member states will be in Brussels on Thursday for a planned summit.

If it goes ahead, the visit would be the first by Mr Zelenskyy to the seat of the EU since Russia invaded his country almost a year ago.

The Ukrainian leader has so far made one only trip abroad since Moscow launched its assault on February 24, to Washington in December.

Officials said there was no final confirmation Mr Zelenskyy would go and that his potential arrival was being kept under tight wraps.

The Ukrainian presidency did not confirm the visit.

Last week, Mr Zelenskyy met top EU officials in Kyiv to push the bloc to speed up Ukraine's bid to join.

The EU has committed tens of billions of euros towards helping Ukraine withstand the Russian invasion.

Mr Zelenskyy has warned that Ukrainian forces are facing an increasingly difficult fight in the east of the country, as Russia seeks to claim more territory.