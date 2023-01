Turkey cancels planned visit by Swedish defence minister

Turkey on Saturday cancelled a planned visit by Sweden’s defence minister in response to the Nordic country permitting anti-Turkish protests.

It is the latest backlash from Turkey, a Nato member, which has been holding off on approving Sweden’s application to join the military alliance until the Swedish government cracks down on groups that Ankara regards as security threats.

Turkey’s Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said the scheduled January 27 visit by his Swedish counterpart Pal Jonson would not take place. He said the visit no longer held “any importance or point” because Sweden continued to allow “disgusting” demonstrations against Turkey.

Sweden is bracing for several demonstrations this weekend.

A far-right activist from Denmark has received permission from police to stage a protest outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, where he intends to burn the Quran.

Meanwhile, both pro-Turkish and pro-Kurdish groups are planning demonstrations in the Swedish capital.

Turkey summoned the Swedish ambassador on Friday to condemn the protests, saying protests by pro-Kurdish groups linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, would be a breach of the joint memorandum signed between Turkey, Sweden and Finland, aimed at preventing a Turkish veto for the Nordic countries’ Nato accession in June.

Turkey, the US and the EU consider the PKK a terror group and in the memorandum, Sweden and Finland said they “confirm” that designation as well.

Earlier in January, an effigy of the Turkish president was hung from a lamp post during a protest by Kurds. Turkey denounced a decision by a Swedish prosecutor not to investigate and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called the protest an act of “sabotage” against Sweden’s bid to join Nato.

Turkey summoned the Swedish ambassador earlier this week and cancelled a visit by the speaker of the Swedish parliament in reaction to the incident.