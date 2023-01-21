Greece urges EU and UK for help tackling migrant numbers

Greece has pleaded for help from European Union neighbours and the UK in tackling the number the migrants trying to reach safety.

The country is expanding a border wall that it hopes will deter some of the migrants but says it also wants help from other nations inside the EU.

Greece has prevented about 260,000 migrants from entering the country in 2022 and arrested 1,500 traffickers, Citizens’ Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos said on Saturday.

He wants EU nations and the UK to help the border nations, which includes Cyprus and Italy, that are the first entry point into the EU for migrants, some of whom sail across the Mediterranean Sea from North Africa.

“The task (of protecting the border) needs the support … of European public opinion, the European Union itself and its constituent members individually,” Mr Theodorikakos said.

“It is our steadfast position that member states of first reception cannot be (the migrants’) only European destinations.

A Greek border police officer observes from a tower at the border between Greece and Turkey, in Alexandroupolis. Bloomberg

“There must be solidarity among member-states and a fair sharing of duties … close co-ordination is a must.”

Mr Theodorikakos spoke to ambassadors from other EU countries plus Switzerland and the UK as he guided them to a still expanding border wall in the country’s north-east.

He emphasised to the 28 envoys that Greece’s border was also the EU’s external border.

The Greek minister’s sentiments were echoed by Cypriot Ambassador Kyriakos Kenevezos, who spoke of the “need for understanding” from countries that don’t have external EU borders.

Greece is expanding its border wall. Bloomberg

The British ambassador, Matthew Lodge, “our priority is to protect the human life and dignity endangered by the criminal trafficking networks … even though we are no longer an EU member, we are closely co-operating”.

Greece’s steel border wall faces Turkey and extends more than 27km, according to Greek authorities.

Greece is expanding the wall, adding a 35km stretch with the ultimate goal of extending it to cover most of the 192km border.

Greece has repeatedly accused Turkey of weaponising the plight of migrants by encouraging them to cross the border to discomfit Greece and the rest of the EU.

EU leaders are worried that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could encourage a mass exodus to the EU, where most of the migrants and refugees want to end up, preferably at one of the more prosperous bloc members.

The EU’s border protection agency, Frontex, will add another 400 border guards in Greece — 250 of them in February — to the existing 1,800-member force, Mr Theodorikakos said.