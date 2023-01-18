Ukraine interior minister among 18 killed in helicopter crash near nursery

Eighteen people, including Ukraine's Interior Minister and two children, have died in a helicopter crash near the capital, police said on Wednesday.

The helicopter crashed near a kindergarten and a residential building earlier on Wednesday in Brovary, east of Kyiv, the governor of the region said.

It was en route to the front line at the time of the accident, according to Ukraine's presidency.

Ukraine’s Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, several top officials of the interior ministry and two children were among the dead, Ihor Klymenko, Chief of Ukraine’s National Police said.

Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrsky. AFP

The officials included Mr Monastyrsky's deputy Yevhen Yenin and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovych, who were among those killed, he added.

"As a result of the crash in Brovary, the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine was killed. They were in the helicopter of the State Emergency Service," Mr Klymenko said.

Nine of those killed were aboard the emergency services helicopter that crashed, Mr Klymenko said.

A total of 29 people were injured, including 15 children, officials said.

An investigation is being carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine.

Amateur footage circulating on social media showed what appeared to be the charred remains of the aircraft mixed with debris from nearby buildings and a car crushed by large shards of metal.

Several dead bodies draped in foil blankets lay in a courtyard near the damaged nursery, where emergency workers were at the scene. Debris was seen scattered over a playground.

"Unfortunately this happened with a state emergency service helicopter which was fulfilling its task," Air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat told Apostrof TV.

Officials gave no immediate account of the cause of the crash and there was no immediate comment from Russia, which invaded Ukraine last February.

Ukrainian officials made no reference to any Russian attack in the area at the time.

Mr Monastyrsky, responsible for the police and security inside Ukraine, is the most senior official to die since the war began. He was appointed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in 2021.

EU chief Charles Michel paid tribute to him on Wednesday.

"We join Ukraine in grief following the tragic helicopter accident," the president of the European Council said, in a message posted to social media.

"Minister Denys Monastyrsky was a great friend of the EU. We share our deepest condolences with the families of the victims, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and the people of Ukraine."

Read more Dutch PM Mark Rutte sets out 'intention' to send Patriots to Ukraine

In a video that circulated online after the incident, cries could be heard at the scene, which was consumed by a fire.

"In the city of Brovary, a helicopter fell near a kindergarten and a residential building," the head of the Kyiv regional administration, Oleksiy Kuleba, said on Telegram.

"At the time of the tragedy, children and employees were in the kindergarten," he added. "There are casualties."

"We are finding out information about casualties and the circumstances," the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, wrote on Telegram.

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska was seen in tears minutes before attending a World Economic Forum session in Davos, Switzerland.

“Another very sad day today, new losses,” she said.

She told those attending the session: “I think you understand my emotions. Perhaps they’re a little bit out of place in the political and economic dialogue, but I am sure that just as the war has changed the whole world, it has also changed all of our dialogue. We can also change this negative situation for the better.”

Her husband, President Zelenskyy, is scheduled to speak via video later in the day as the Ukrainian delegation pushes for more weapons from international allies.

Forum President Borge Brende requested 15 seconds of silence after opening the session to honour the Ukrainian officials killed in the crash.

The crash came just four days after a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in southeastern Ukraine killed 45 civilians, including six children, which was the deadliest attack on civilians since the spring.

“Haven’t had time to recover from one tragedy, there is already another one,” said Mr Tymoshenko.

Brovary is about 20 kilometres north-east of Kyiv.

Russian and Ukrainian forces fought for control of Brovary in the early stages of Moscow's invasion until Russia's troops withdrew in early April.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops to pro-Western Ukraine on February 24 last year.

This is a developing story.