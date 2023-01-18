Ukraine Interior Minister among 18 killed in helicopter crash near nursery

Eighteen people, including Ukraine's Interior Minister and three children, were killed when a helicopter crashed near the capital on Wednesday, police said.

The helicopter crashed close to a kindergarten and a residential building in Brovary, east of Kyiv, the governor of the region said.

It was on its way to the front line at the time of the accident, according to Ukraine's government.

Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, offered his condolences on social media to the victims' friends and families.

"As of this minute, three children died. The pain is unspeakable," he wrote.

Ukraine’s Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, several top Interior Ministry officials and three children were among the dead, said Ihor Klymenko, chief of Ukraine’s National Police.

Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrsky. AFP

The officials included Mr Monastyrsky's deputy Yevhen Yenin and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovych, he added.

"As a result of the crash in Brovary, the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine was killed. They were in the helicopter of the State Emergency Service," Mr Klymenko said.

The helicopter was on its way to the front line in the east of the country.

"The purpose of the helicopter flight was to carry out work in one of the hotspots of our country where hostilities are ongoing. The interior minister was heading there," the deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said on local television.

Nine of those killed were aboard the emergency services helicopter that crashed, Mr Klymenko said.

At least 29 people were injured, including 15 children, officials said.

An investigation is being carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine.

Amateur footage circulating on social media showed what appeared to be the charred remains of the aircraft mixed with debris from nearby buildings and a car crushed by large shards of metal.

Several dead bodies draped in foil blankets lay in a courtyard near the damaged nursery, where emergency workers were at the scene.

Debris was scattered over a playground and the rotary blades of the helicopter cut into a nearby building could also be seen.

"Unfortunately this happened with a state emergency service helicopter which was fulfilling its task," Air force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat told Apostrof TV.

Officials gave no immediate reason for the crash and there was no immediate comment from Russia, which invaded Ukraine last February.

Ukrainian officials made no reference to any Russian attack in the area at the time.

Mr Monastyrsky, 42, responsible for the police and security inside Ukraine, was married with two children.

He is the most senior official to die since the war began. A key member of Mr Zelenskyy's party, he was appointed by the President in 2021 and was a trained lawyer.

"My colleagues, my friends. What a tragic loss. Deepest condolences to their families," said Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser.

Ukraine's Prime Minister said the death of Mr Monastyrsky and two other senior officials was a "great loss" for the war-battered country.

"A great loss for the government team and the entire state. My sincere condolences to the families of all the victims. I instructed (officials) to immediately create a special group for a detailed investigation of all the circumstances of the tragedy," Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Telegram.

The UK Home Secretary said Ukraine lost a "leading light" in its resistance against Vladimir Putin's invasion.

Suella Braverman said: "This is truly heart-breaking. Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky was a leading light in supporting the Ukrainian people during Putin's illegal invasion and when we spoke in October I was struck by his determination, optimism and patriotism.

"My thoughts go out to all those who have died in this horrible tragedy and their families. The UK will always stand with our Ukrainian friends."

EU Council President Charles Michel also paid tribute to him on Wednesday.

"We join Ukraine in grief following the tragic helicopter accident," he said, in a post on social media.

"Minister Denys Monastyrsky was a great friend of the EU. We share our deepest condolences with the families of the victims, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and the people of Ukraine."

In a video that circulated online after the incident, cries could be heard at the scene, which was consumed by a fire.

"In the city of Brovary, a helicopter fell near a kindergarten and a residential building," the head of the Kyiv regional administration, Oleksiy Kuleba, said on Telegram.

"At the time of the tragedy, children and employees were in the kindergarten," he added. "There are casualties."

"We are finding out information about casualties and the circumstances," the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office, Mr Tymoshenko, wrote on Telegram.

Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska was seen in tears minutes before attending a World Economic Forum session in Davos, Switzerland.

Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska and Kyiv mayor Vladimir Klitschko, and others, observe a moment of silence after the death of Ukraine's Interior Minister. AFP

“Another very sad day today, new losses,” she said.

She told those attending the session: “I think you understand my emotions. Perhaps they’re a little bit out of place in the political and economic dialogue, but I am sure that just as the war has changed the whole world, it has also changed all of our dialogue. We can also change this negative situation for the better.”

Her husband President Zelenskyy is scheduled to speak via video later in the day as the Ukrainian delegation pushes for more weapons from international allies.

Forum President Borge Brende requested 15 seconds of silence after opening the session to honour the Ukrainian officials killed in the crash.

The crash came just four days after a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in south-eastern Ukraine killed 45 civilians, including six children - the deadliest attack on civilians since the spring.

“Haven’t had time to recover from one tragedy, there is already another one,” said Mr Tymoshenko.

Brovary is about 20 kilometres north-east of Kyiv.

Russian and Ukrainian forces fought for control of Brovary in the early stages of Moscow's invasion until Russia's troops withdrew in early April.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops to pro-western Ukraine on February 24 last year.