Ukraine repels Russian drones as Belarus summons ambassador over downing of missile

The Ukrainian army repelled 16 kamikaze drones in an overnight attack by Russia a day after its largest aerial assault since the start of the invasion.

The invading forces targeted several locations including the capital Kyiv with Iranian-made drones.

The Ukrainian army said all drones were destroyed by the army’s air defence system.

Read more The unintended consequences of the Ukraine war

"On the night of December 29-30, the enemy attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made kamikaze drones," Ukraine's air force said in a statement on social media.

Residents of Kyiv were woken by sirens wailing at 2am, urging them to seek shelter in bunkers or underground locations. The air alert last for just over two hours.

Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv’s mayor, later said the capital was attacked with seven drones ― two of which were shot down "on approach" and five over the city.

Today, russia launched 16 missiles at Kyiv. All of them were shot down.

This is a real photo and it is a symbol of the real resistance of the Ukrainian people to russian occupiers.

So it was and always will be.

Until the Victory! pic.twitter.com/FRgWsisOZW — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 29, 2022

He said there were no casualties but falling debris damaged windows in two buildings in a south-west neighbourhood.

Moscow’s use of drones in Ukraine has increased in recent weeks and months as its ground forces struggle to capture new territory.

Mykhaylo Podolyak, a top Ukrainian presidential aide, on December 24 called for the obliteration of Iranian factories manufacturing killer drones, saying the regime “blatantly humiliates the institution of international sanctions”.

Kyiv has accused Tehran of supplying 1,700 Shahed-136 loitering munitions to Moscow, which it claims have been used to hit targets in Ukraine.

Iran denies the allegations.

The drone attacks on Ukraine in the early hours of Friday came a day after Russia launched its biggest aerial assault since invading Ukraine in February. Targets included Kyiv, the second city Kharkiv in the east and Lviv, which lies in the west of the country close to the Polish border.

Sixty-nine missiles were launched, 54 of which were shot down, the Ukrainian army said.

Most regions were left without power as a result of the attacks, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Meanwhile, Belarus has summoned the Ukrainian ambassador after its army shot down a Ukrainian air defence missile in Belarusian territory.

Missile debris scattered in a field, apparently close to the border, was shown on Belarusian state television.

Alexander Lukashenko’s government is demanding that Kyiv carry out a full investigation into how the S-300 rocket entered its airspace.

The incident was “the result of air defence”, according to a spokesman for the Ukrainian military.

Anatoly Glaz, spokesman for the Belarusian ministry of foreign affairs, called it a “very serious incident”.

“Belarus takes this issue very earnestly,” he said. “In this regard, ambassador of Ukraine Igor Kizim has been summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus today to receive a strong demarche.

“We demanded that Ukraine conduct a thorough investigation into all the circumstances of this missile launch, hold those responsible to account and take comprehensive measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future, as they can lead to catastrophic consequences for everyone.”

The incident is the first of its kind since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began earlier this year.

President Vladimir Putin has relied on President Lukashenko, one of his key allies, for support throughout the war and has used Belarus as a training ground for troops.

Ukraine war latest - in pictures