Russia launches more drone strikes on Kyiv as Vladimir Putin prepares to visit Belarus

Russia launched a drone attack on Kyiv on Monday, as President Vladimir Putin prepared to visit Belarus stoking fears he will try to persuade his ally to join a land offensive against Ukraine.

The air raid hit “critical infrastructure” in and around Kyiv, as well as private homes, Ukrainian authorities said.

Air defence systems destroyed about 15 of 20 drones directed at the capital, the authorities claimed.

“Air defence systems are at work in the region,” Oleksiy Kuleba, the governor of Kyiv, said on Telegram. “Stay in shelters and safe places until the alarm is over. Take care of yourself and loved ones.”

Mr Putin’s trip to Belarus, his first in three-and-a-half years, has been described by the Kremlin as a broad “working visit” with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The country allowed its territory to be used as a launch pad for Moscow's February 24 invasion of Ukraine, but has not joined the fighting directly.

Mr Lukashenko has said repeatedly he has no intention of sending his country's troops into Ukraine.

Russian troops that were moved to Belarus in October will conduct battalion tactical exercises, the Russian Interfax news agency reported, quoting Russia's Ministry of Defence.

It was not clear when and where in Belarus the latest in a flurry of recent exercises will be conducted.

Monday’s strikes against Kyiv came days after Russia launched one of its largest missile attacks against Ukraine, attacking the power grid on Friday.

Two people died in the barrage, which damaged nine energy facilities and forced Kyiv to introduce emergency blackouts across the country amid freezing temperatures.

Several explosions were heard on Monday, but it was not clear whether they were air defence systems destroying the drones or drones hitting buildings.

Emergency power cuts were re-introduced in Kyiv after the attacks, electricity provider Yasno said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday again called for western nations to beef up Ukraine's air defences.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and driven millions from their homes.

Mr Zelenskyy told Ukrainians the armed forces were holding firm in the town of Bakhmut, scene of the fiercest fighting in the country for many weeks as Russia attempts to advance in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region.

“The battlefield in Bakhmut is critical,” he said. “We control the town even though the occupiers are doing everything so that no undamaged wall will remain standing.”

Denis Pushilin, the Russian-installed administrator of the portion of the Donetsk region controlled by Moscow, said Ukrainian forces shelled a hospital in the Donetsk city, killing one person and injuring several others.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield accounts.

Mr Putin cast Russia's “special military operation” as a watershed moment when Moscow finally stood up to a western bloc, led by the US, seeking to capitalise on the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union by destroying Russia.

Kyiv and the West said Mr Putin has no justification for what they have decried as an imperial-style war of occupation that has resulted in Russia now controlling around a fifth of Ukraine.

Henry Kissinger, an architect of the Cold War policy of detente towards the Soviet Union as secretary of state in the 1970s, said the time was approaching for a negotiated peace.

“The time is approaching to build on the strategic changes which have already been accomplished and to integrate them into a new structure towards achieving peace through negotiation,” Mr Kissinger wrote in The Spectator magazine.

Ukraine rejected the proposal, saying it amounted to appeasing the aggressor by sacrificing parts of Ukraine.

“All supporters of simple solutions should remember the obvious: any agreement with the devil — a bad peace at the expense of Ukrainian territories — will be a victory for Putin and a recipe for success for autocrats around the world,” Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said on Telegram.