Two men arrested after Paris station explosion threat

Suspects had nine small camping gas bottles in their luggage, but no way to make them explode

Rail passengers enter Montparnasse station in Paris, France. Bloomberg
Soraya Ebrahimi
Dec 30, 2022
French authorities arrested two men at Montparnasse train station in Paris on Friday after one threatened to blow himself up, even though he did not have the means to do so.

Security at Paris train stations was increased following the incident, an interior ministry representative said.

The two men were charged in connection with making an “apology” for a terrorist act, the ministry said, without elaborating.

One of the men, a French citizen, had been drinking and possibly has mental health issues. He shouted that he was going to blow himself up, the ministry said.

The ministry added that the two men had nine small camping gas bottles in their luggage, but no way of making them explode.

The second suspect, believed to be a Libyan citizen, had been under investigation for breaking immigration laws, the ministry said.

Updated: December 30, 2022, 10:55 PM
