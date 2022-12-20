Swiss prosecutors accuse man of promoting ISIS and Al Qaeda

A Turkish citizen was accused by Swiss prosecutors on Tuesday of running a "media agency" to promote Al Qaeda and ISIS on social media, and raising money to help escape attempts by supporters of the extremist groups.

The man, 26, who lived in the northern canton of Schaffhausen, is also accused of encouraging another person to go to the Middle East to join the organisations, which are banned in Switzerland.

The Office of the Attorney General has not identified the man, who was indicted after an investigation was launched in October 2019.

"The OAG accuses the suspect of having encouraged a person who was a minor at the time of the crime to approve of the ideology of [ISIS] and of having furthered this person's decision to travel to territory held by the IS and to join the IS there," the office said.

The minor, who lived in Austria, was arrested by authorities shortly before his planned departure for Syria, it said.

The suspect was also accused of operating an agency that translated and spread propaganda from ISIS and Al Qaeda.

He had also saved files with videos and pictures showing banned representations of acts of violence and had sent one such image to another person, the office said.

It also accuses the suspect of providing material support to ISIS by collecting money through a donations platform.

He allegedly intended to send the cash to ISIS supporters in a prison camp in Syria to enable them to escape.

The case has now been referred to the Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona, the office said.

