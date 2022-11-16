Poland finds no indication deadly missile strike was intentional attack

Poland’s president on Wednesday said there were no indications that the missile that killed two people was an “intentional attack”, describing it as most likely an unfortunate accident.

Andrzej Duda said it was probable that a Russian-made missile fired by Ukraine fell in Poland but he added that the ultimate responsibility lay with Moscow, which launched a barrage of missile attacks on Ukraine on Tuesday.

"From the information that we and our allies have, it was an S-300 rocket made in the Soviet Union, an old rocket and there is no evidence that it was launched by the Russian side," Poland's Duda said. "It is highly probable that it was fired by Ukrainian anti-aircraft defence."

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg followed a similar line, saying there was no indication it was a deliberate attack, but demonstrates that the war in Ukraine continues to create dangerous situations. He said it was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile, but Russia must stop "this senseless war". He said: "This is not Ukraine's fault. Russia bears ultimate responsibility as it continues its illegal war against Ukraine,"

The announcements, which followed similar suggestions by the United States, was likely to ease global concern that the war in Ukraine could spill across the border.

Poland is still analysing the possibility of launching the Nato Article 4 procedure, which is invoked when any member state feels its "territorial integrity, political independence or security" are at risk, although it may not be necessary to use that measure, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

Nato and G7 leaders who met for an emergency meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali offered their "full support for and assistance" with Poland's investigation into the explosion in the country's east.

Meanwhile, fresh air raid alerts sounded across Ukraine on Wednesday, as the country braced for further Russian attacks following a barrage of strikes on the country’s energy infrastructure.

The warnings sounded in all regions of the country after 10 million Ukrainians were left without electricity on Tuesday, after dozens of Russian missiles hit power stations in the biggest aerial attack since the invasion began in February.

The warnings were lifted in the capital Kyiv minutes later.

A woman takes shelter during an air-raid alert in Nikopol, Ukrain. EPA

"After yesterday's rocket strikes, I was informed in the morning that most of the subscribers were reconnected," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media, as he vowed to "defeat all enemies".

"Our engineers and rescuers worked all night in different regions."

The power supply was gradually being restored on Wednesday, officials said.

In Kyiv, city military administration head, Sergiy Popko, said on Telegram that "thanks to the well-coordinated work of engineers and employees of all public utilities ... the power supply for critical infrastructure facilities has been restored".

The mayor of the western city of Lviv, Andriy Sadovyi, reported that "power has been restored throughout almost the entire city".

"There are isolated reports of houses where there is no electricity yet. We are working on it," he said on social media.

The air raid warnings came after the missile which killed two people in the south-eastern Polish village of Przewodow, about six kilometres from the Ukrainian border, on Tuesday afternoon, killing two farm workers.

Police cordoned off the blast site and sirens could be heard wailing in the distance. "I'm scared, I didn't sleep all night," said Anna Magus, a 60-year-old teacher at a local elementary school. "I hope it was a stray missile because otherwise we're helpless."

US President Joe Biden, who was attending the G20 summit in Indonesia, said it was "unlikely ... that it was fired by Russia" and called for a thorough investigation.

However, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stressed that the incident took place against a barrage of missiles attacking civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

"That was happening at a time when the G20 was gathered trying to find resolution to some of the world's challenges and at the same time Putin was raining down indiscriminately that volume of missile attack," he said.

"I think it shows utter contempt for the international rules-based system."

Poland is protected by Nato's commitment to collective defence, which is enshrined in Article 5 of its founding treaty, but the alliance's response will likely be heavily influenced by whether the incident was accidental or intentional.

The country has placed its military on heightened alert and summoned the Russian ambassador for "immediate detailed explanations".

Western leaders held an "emergency round-table" on the fringes of the G20 on Wednesday.

They expressed solidarity with Poland but agreed it was necessary to remain cautious pending an investigation into the origin of the strike.

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said member countries were consulting the situation and tweeted that it was "important that all facts are established".