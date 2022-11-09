Germany poised to block Chinese semiconductor buyout

Germany is poised to block the sale of a semiconductor factory to a Chinese buyer.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government is expected to veto the €84.5 million ($84.5m) deal at a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

It comes amid a debate about how far to maintain economic ties with China despite its geopolitical rivalry with the West.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has expressed concern that Germany will repeat the mistakes that left it reliant on Russia.

Mr Scholz, who visited China last week, recently defied criticism to allow a Chinese company to buy a stake in a Hamburg shipping terminal.

However, ministers are expected to block the sale of German company Elmos on security grounds.

Elmos was notified this week that approval for the sale to Silex Microsystems, a subsidiary of China’s Sai Microelectronics, was likely to be denied.

“This is a new development, as until today, the Economy Ministry had indicated to the parties that the transaction most likely will be approved,” Elmos said on Monday.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian, had no comment on the Elmos sale in particular but urged Mr Scholz's government to treat Chinese companies equally.

Germany should offer a "fair, open and non-discriminatory market environment" for all companies and avoid “using national security as a pretext for protectionism," he said.

Mr Scholz allowed Chinese investors to take a minority stake in a Hamburg shipping terminal. Getty

Silex had planned to buy out an Elmos factory in Dortmund that manufactures semiconductor wafers.

The US has placed limits on semiconductor business with China as it tries to boost its own electronics industry.

Nonetheless, Mr Scholz has said that Germany does not want to decouple from China despite the political concerns.

His trip made him the first western leader to see Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“A significant amount of trade between Germany and China concerns products where there is neither a lack of alternative suppliers nor a risk of dangerous monopolies,” he said before his visit.

“But where risky dependencies have developed — for important raw materials, some rare earths or certain cutting-edge technologies, for example — our businesses are rightly putting their supply chains on a broader footing now.”