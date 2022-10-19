'Wide support' in Finland for Russia border fence

Political parties in Finland are backing the construction of a wall on the Nordic country’s border with Russia, according to country's Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

Ms Marin said on Tuesday she was convinced that there is a “wide support” within parliament to build a fence to improve surveillance, as proposed by the Finnish border guard officials.

“It is a question of securing proper surveillance of Finland’s border in the future,” Ms Marin said.

READ MORE Finland frontier feels the chill Russia winds that led to an embrace of Nato

The Finnish Border Guard has suggested a fence covering parts of the 1,340-kilometre border topped with razor wire and security cameras, to help in preventing possible large-scale and illegal migration.

There is growing concern in Helsinki that Russia could use orchestrated mass migration as a way of conducting hybrid warfare against its neighbouring state.

Based on a risk analysis by border officials, the fence would be up to 260 kilometres long and cover areas that have been identified as potential risks.

The project would take up to four years to be completed and cost millions of euros, according to Finnish news agency STT.

The main parts of the fence would be erected in south-eastern Finland, which sees most border traffic to and from Russia, but some sections are also likely be built around border stations in the north.

Finnish media has reported there is support for the project from parties in Ms Marin’s centre-left coalition government and the opposition.

A pilot section of the fence around three kilometres long will be decided on soon and built quickly, but the decision on the entire project could be delayed until after the general election in April.