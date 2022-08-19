Finnish PM Sanna Marin takes drugs test but hits back at critics

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Friday she had taken a drugs test after video footage published earlier this week showed her partying with friends and vowed she had never used illegal substances.

“I have today taken a drugs test and the results will come within a week,” she told a news conference. “Never in my life have I used drugs.”

Ms Marin added that her ability to perform her duties remained unimpaired during the night in question and that she would have left the party had she been required to work.

MORE FROM EUROPE Russia to cut off gas to Europe via Nord Stream 1 pipeline for three days

Video clips showing Ms Marin partying with well-known Finnish influencers and artists began circulating on social media this week and they were soon published by several media outlets in Finland and abroad.

When the footage surfaced, Ms Marin, who at 36 is the world’s youngest national leader, admitted she had been exuberant but insisted she had not used drugs.

“I danced, sang and partied — perfectly legal things,” she said. “And I've never been in a situation where I've seen or known of others using drugs.

“I have a family life, I have a work life and I have free time to spend with my friends. Pretty much the same as many people my age.”

She said she had known she was being filmed and was upset that it had been made public.

Ms Marin had faced calls to do a drug test from politicians in her government coalition as well as from the opposition after the videos surfaced.

Finland’s Prime Minister @MarinSanna is in the headlines after a video of her partying was leaked today.



She has previously been criticized for attending too many music festivals & spending too much on partying instead of ruling.



The critics say it’s not fitting for a PM. pic.twitter.com/FbOhdTeEGw — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 17, 2022

However she received support on Friday from her Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki, who said Ms Marin had good reason to go out and celebrate because her country is joining Nato.

“So if on this occasion the prime minister of Finland drank a little more Finlandia [vodka] and because of this danced, there is nothing terrible in that,” said Mr Morawiecki.