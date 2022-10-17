Fighter plane crashes into residential building in Russian city of Yeysk

A Russian fighter plane crashed into a residential building in the southern Russian city of Yeysk on Monday, Russian news agencies said.

Unconfirmed footage on social media showed a large fireball erupting from what appeared to be a multistorey building.

Agencies citing witnesses and the defence ministry said the pilots had ejected and that officials were trying to establish information about casualties on the ground.

Russia’s Yeysk.

A military aircraft just crashed into a huge residential block. pic.twitter.com/s9WXMyFEIv — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) October 17, 2022

RIA news agency said the plane was a Sukhoi Su-34 — a supersonic, medium-range fighter-bomber. It crashed during a training flight launched from a military airfield.

The Su-34 is a twin-engined bomber equipped with sophisticated sensors and weapons that has been a key strike component of the Russian air force. The aircraft has been widely used during the wars in Syria and Ukraine.

Tass said the crash was caused by an engine fire.

Interfax quoted the local emergencies ministry as saying five floors of the apartment building were on fire, the upper floors had collapsed and about 45 apartments were damaged.

Yeysk is located on the coast of the Sea of Azov, which separates southern Ukraine and southern Russia, and houses a large Russian air base.

There was no immediate word about civilian casualties, but authorities reserved emergency rooms at local hospitals and scrambled medical aircraft. At least 17 apartments were said to be affected by the fire.

The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about the crash and ordered the ministers of health and emergencies along with the local governor to head to the site.

Regional Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said emergency services were working to put out the fire.

Videos posted on Russian messaging app channels showed a massive fire engulfing an apartment building and loud explosions from apparent detonation of the warplane’s weapons.

Monday’s accident marked the 10th reported non-combat crash of a Russian warplane since Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine.