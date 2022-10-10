Watch: dramatic lava flow from Stromboli volcano eruption in Italy

A volcanic eruption on the Italian island of Stromboli has produced a stunning lava flow, which was captured on film by the country's scientists.

Located off the Sicilian coast, it is one of the most active volcanoes on the planet and has been erupting almost continuously since 1932. Its last serious eruption occurred in 1921.

Stromboli's mild to moderate eruptions at intervals ranging from minutes to hours have given the volcanic pattern a name — Strombolian — and have been observed at other volcanoes around the world.

The eruptions are almost always explosive but Sunday's was atypical given that it created a lava flow, suggesting a period of high volcanic activity.

The frequency and visibility of Stromboli's eruptions have led to the island being nicknamed the Lighthouse of the Mediterranean.

Sunday's eruption caused the partial collapse of the crater terrace and a lava flow, which resulted in a three-minute seismic signal.

Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology posted the footage and images.

No damage or casualties were reported on the island, which has a population of about 500.