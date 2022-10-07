Europe's leaders to thrash out route out of energy crisis at EU summit

Europe's show of unity to Russia will give way to bickering over bringing down gas prices on Friday as leaders plot a path out of the winter crisis.

A day after 43 leaders gathered for a historic pan-European summit, the 27 who are members of the European Union are staying on in Prague to thrash out the way forward on energy.

They will also discuss military and financial support for Ukraine amid pressure to increase arms exports to the country.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who on Thursday told leaders that "this war must be won now", will address them remotely for a second time on Friday.

As leaders arrived, protesters wrapped in Ukrainian flags held up a banner demanding: "Western tanks for Ukraine".

French President Emmanuel Macron signalled further announcements were coming on exports of Caesar artillery systems.

The energy crisis unleashed by the war is expected to produce heated debate in a second session of talks on Friday.

Leaders will discuss reducing prices, curbing demand and the fallout from an apparent sabotage attack on the undersea Nord Stream pipelines.

European Parliament president Roberta Metsola told The National that the EU needed to be better prepared for acts of sabotage against its infrastructure.

"From a security perspective, we need to be prepared for all scenarios," she said, while saying it was too early to judge whether Russia was behind the Nord Stream blasts. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said of the gas leaks: "We don't know exactly who has done it, but someone did it."

Germany's plan to spend up to €200 billion ($195.97bn) to subsidise energy prices has caused some disquiet among EU countries who lack the same fiscal firepower.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said leaders should discuss a temporary gas price cap to reduce the cost of generating electricity.

The proposal has support from some member states. However, other EU diplomats fear that setting a maximum price will reduce the bloc's ability to buy gas on the world market.

Leaders from more than 40 countries pose for a 'family photo' as they attend the European Political Community summit in Prague. AFP

There are also differences of opinion on Europe's gas pipelines. Nord Stream 1 and 2, the largest pipelines from Russia, were not supplying gas even before they were hit by leaks.

Germany and Spain support a new pipeline across the Pyrenees to link up the Iberian peninsula, somewhat isolated in energy terms, to the rest of Europe.

However, Mr Macron is sceptical of the proposal and said the focus should instead be on electricity interconnections.

Mr Macron called for pan-European discussions on how to protect infrastructure such as cables and satellites from a similar fate to Nord Stream.

"We need a European strategy to protect them," he said. EU states discussed energy co-operation with non-members including Britain and Norway at the inaugural European Political Community summit on Thursday.

Leaders agreed that the next meeting would take place in Moldova in spring 2023. Subsequent talks are pencilled in for Spain and the UK.