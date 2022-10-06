At least 17 die and dozens missing after two boats sink off Greece

At least 17 migrants have died and dozens are still missing after two boats sank in waters off Greece during stormy weather.

The coast guard said 16 of the bodies were of young African women, while one was a young boy. They had been travelling in a dinghy carrying about 40 people near Lesbos.

Another 13 people were believed to still be missing.

“The women who were rescued were in a full state of panic so we are still trying to work out what happened,” coast guard spokesman Nikos Kokkalas told state television.

“The women were all from African countries, aged 20 upward. … There is a search on land as well as at sea and we hope that survivors made it to land.”

The incident came as 80 migrants were rescued in a separate incident after their boat broke apart near cliffs in Kythira in southern Greece.

The sailboat, which was believed to be carrying around 95 people, ran aground and sank near the island port of Diakofti.

Some of the survivors made it to shore, and an operation involving vessels at sea and the fire service and police on land managed to locate 80 asylum seekers from Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan.

Sky News reported witnesses seeing the boat smashing against rocks and people climbing up to “save themselves”.

“All the residents here went down to the harbor to try and help,” said local resident, Martha Stathaki.

“We could see the boat smashing against the rocks and people climbing up those rocks to try and save themselves. It was an unbelievable sight.”

Kythira mayor Stratos Harhalakis said a construction crane was also used in the "titanic" rescue operation.

"This was the worst possible place on the island to crash," he said. "Nobody could approach (them) by sea, it was incredibly difficult."

Rescuers assisted survivors by lowering ropes down the cliffs.

The survivors included seven women and 18 children, a coastguard spokeswoman told AFP.

A screen grab from a video made by the Hellenic Coast Guard shows the rescue of migrants from a shipwreck off the island of Cythera. AFP

About 15 people were believed to still be missing.

The deaths occurred amid a heated spat between Greece and Turkey over the safety of migrants at sea with Athens accusing its neighbor of failing to stop smugglers active on its shoreline and even using migrants to apply political pressure on the European Union.

“Once again, Turkey’s tolerance of gangs of ruthless traffickers has cost human lives,” Greek shipping minister, Yannis Plakiotakis, said.

“As long as the Turkish coastguard does not prevent their activities, the traffickers cram unfortunate people, without safety measures, into boats that cannot withstand the weather conditions, putting their lives in mortal danger.”

Turkey denies the allegations and has publicly accused Greece of carrying out reckless summary deportations, known as pushbacks.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly last month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, accused Greece of “turning the Aegean Sea into a graveyard” and held up photographs of dead migrant children.

Most migrants reaching Greece travel from nearby Turkey, but smugglers have changed routes in recent months in an effort to avoid heavily patrolled waters around Greek islands near the Turkish coastline.