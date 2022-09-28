Europe vows to solve riddle of Nord Stream pipeline 'sabotage'

European powers on Wednesday vowed to get to get to the bottom of the mysterious leaks on Baltic Sea gas pipelines that prompted suspicions of sabotage.

Josep Borrell, the European Union’s top diplomat, said all available information suggested a “deliberate act” had caused the leaks from the Russian-owned Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines late on Monday.

Sweden said the leaks were caused by detonations and that it could not rule out “any cause, actor or motive” behind the suspected sabotage.

Read more Russian Nord Stream gas pipelines hit by mystery leaks

Helicopters and navy vessels patrolled the turbulent waters where three separate leaks were detected along the route of the pipelines, which pass through Swedish and Danish waters on their way from Russia to Germany.

Seismologists reported unusual activity around the time when authorities noticed a drop in pressure on the pipelines, adding to suspicions of an underwater explosion.

Although there is no immediate loss of gas supply to Europe because the pipelines were already at a standstill, the leaks raised environmental and security concerns and were described as an attack on critical infrastructure.

“These incidents are not a coincidence and affect us all,” Mr Borrell said.

“Any deliberate disruption of European energy infrastructure is utterly unacceptable and will be met with a robust and united response.”

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde was rallying support in calls with the foreign ministers of France, Norway and Estonia and the secretary general of Nato on Wednesday. She said authorities were still collecting information.

Ships were told to avoid the boiling seas where gas was leaking, for fear the fuel would ignite or that vessels would lose buoyancy. Sweden also told aircraft to steer clear of the source of the leaks.

The German end of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia. AP

It was unclear who might have attacked the pipelines. Many speculated that Russia was to blame, including German MPs who said Kremlin agents might have sought to spook markets and sow unease in western Europe.

Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, said the apparent attacks "appear to be an attempt to further destabilise energy supply to the EU", but did not name any potential aggressor.

Some politicians thought the timing was significant, just as Poland opened a new energy link with Norway and Denmark, interpreting an attack on Nord Stream as a threat to do the same to other pipelines.

A former Polish foreign minister, Radek Sikorski, offered an alternative theory by hinting at a possible US operation against a pipeline route that Washington has always viewed with suspicion.

The US described the gas leaks as apparent sabotage. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Russia was concerned by the leaks and that sabotage could not be ruled out.

Nord Stream 1 has been out of action for weeks because of what Russia says are technical problems but Germany describes as spurious excuses to squeeze Europe’s supplies.

The parallel Nord Stream 2 was completed last year but had yet to start delivering gas before German Chancellor Olaf Scholz suspended the project in February, days before Russia invaded Ukraine.

Russia more recently dangled the possibility of opening Nord Stream 2 if Europe has a change of heart, a course of action supported by a minority of German politicians.