Russian Nord Stream gas pipelines hit by mystery leaks

Leaks were discovered on Tuesday along the route of Russia’s gas pipelines to Germany, in a mysterious twist to Europe’s energy crisis.

Sweden reported two leaks on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, in the Swedish and Danish waters that it passes through on its 1,220-kilometre route.

Denmark announced that gas was leaking on the parallel Nord Stream 2 pipeline and told mariners to avoid a radius of five nautical miles (9.3 kilometres) around the source.

It came shortly after Germany reported unexplained pressure drops on both Nord Stream 1, which has not delivered gas for weeks, and the Nord Stream 2, which has lain idle since February.

German authorities said they were working to establish the cause of the leak and whether it had occurred in German territorial waters. The two pipelines run across the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany.

A spokeswoman for Sweden's Maritime Administration told The National that planes were being diverted as well as ships, with aircraft told to maintain a 1,000-metre altitude. She said there was no information on the cause of the leaks.

Nord Stream’s Russian operators said the pressure drop had been detected late on Monday and was being investigated.

“The only positive thing is that Germany and Europe are no longer dependent on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline,” said Klaus Mueller, the head of Germany’s grid regulator, after a race since February to find alternative sources of energy.

Russia and its state-owned gas exporter Gazprom have blamed technical faults for the stoppage in deliveries through Nord Stream 1, which slowed over the summer and came to a complete halt this month.

A ship working on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which crosses the waters of several Baltic Sea countries. AP

Germany says the technical problems are spurious and accuses Russia of deliberately breaching its contracts.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the suspension of Nord Stream 2 in February, a day before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

However, the pipeline was still filled with gas and the Kremlin had signalled that it could be put into service if Europe had a change of heart — as a minority of politicians in Germany have demanded.

Denmark’s Energy Agency Nord Stream 2 was leaking gas south-east of the island of Bornholm. It said the leak was dangerous for naval traffic but said there were no security risks outside the exclusion zone.

A spokesman for Sweden’s Maritime Administration told Reuters that there were two leaks “very near each other” on Nord Stream 1, one in Swedish and one in Danish waters.

No gas has been delivered through the pipeline since September 1, after it closed for what Russia described as maintenance. Germany’s gas tanks are filled to 91 per cent in preparation for winter.

The Baltic Pipe, a new subsea pipeline delivering Norwegian gas to Poland with an annual capacity of 10 billion cubic metres per day, is set to be inaugurated later on Tuesday.