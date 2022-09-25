Italian exit polls point to win for far-right Giorgia Meloni

Italy appears on course to elect its first far-right leader since the Second World War after voting closed in national elections.

Giorgia Meloni and her electoral alliance hold a big lead, according to exit polls released by state TV as the count began, and opposition leaders have started to concede.

State broadcaster RAI said Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party, in alliance with two other right-wing parties, appeared on course to win up to 45 per cent of the vote in both chambers of parliament.

The closest contender appeared to be the centre-left alliance led by Enrico Letta, which the exit poll indicated had up to 29.5 per cent. RAI said the poll had a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

Ms Meloni, 45, would be Italy’s first female prime minister. She promoted herself as a fresh face after keeping her party out of Mario Draghi’s unity government.

Her platform includes populist themes of immigration, patriotism and traditional family values, but her pro-Ukraine stance in the war with Russia sets her apart from some of her fellow nationalists in Europe.

She has also tried to distance herself from the party’s neo-fascist heritage, but there remains much concern in Europe that Ms Meloni will damage Italy’s standing.

The other conservative parties in the bloc with Brothers of Italy are Matteo Salvini's League and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party.

“Centre-right clearly ahead both in the lower house and the Senate," Mr Salvini said on Twitter. "It'll be a long night but even now I want to say thanks."

RAI said the right-wing alliance would win between 227 and 257 of the 400 seats in the lower house of parliament and 111-131 of the 200 Senate seats.

Italy's main centre-left group, the Democratic Party (PD), conceded defeat early on Monday and said it would be the largest opposition force in the next Parliament.

"This is a sad evening for the country," Debora Serracchiani, a senior PD legislator, said in the party's first official comment on the result.

"(The right) has the majority in Parliament but not in the country."

The result caps a remarkable rise for Ms Meloni, whose party won only 4 per cent of the vote in the last national election in 2018.

Provisional data pointed to turnout of just 64.1 per cent — a record low number — against 74 per cent four years ago.

Italy's first autumn national election in more than a century was sparked by party infighting that brought down Mr Draghi's broad national unity government in July.

The new, slimmed-down Parliament will not meet until October 13, at which point the head of state will summon party leaders and decide on the shape of the new government.

Full results are expected on Monday.