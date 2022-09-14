ECHR says France must re-examine repatriation requests from ISIS wives in Syria

The European Court of Human Rights on Wednesday ruled that France must re-examine repatriation requests from two French women who travelled to Syria with their partners to join ISIS.

The two women are detained in Kurdish-run camps in north-east Syria and have given birth to children while living in the Middle East.

Their parents took their legal fight to the European court in Strasbourg after French authorities repeatedly refused to allow their daughters and grandchildren back into the country.

The ECHR ruling says France's refusal to repatriate the women and children is a violation of the rights to "enter the territory of the state of which [one] is a national".

The families had argued their prolonged detention in Syria exposed the women and children to inhumane and degrading treatment, and denied their right to respect for family life.

The French government has long refused such a move, saying Islamist fighters and their families must face local justice.

The issue is hugely controversial in France, where more than 200 people have been killed in terrorist attacks since 2015.

Nicolas Hervieu, a legal expert at the Paris Institute of Political Studies, said the ruling did not grant a general right to repatriation because "France is not responsible for their life and physical integrity in and of itself".

In reaction to the ruling, government spokesperson Olivier Veran said France had "not waited for the European court decision" to move forward, pointing to the repatriation in July of 16 women and 35 children, some of them orphans, in chartered planes.

That move broke with France's case-by-case policy of bringing children back to France without their mothers.

Rights groups say about 75 French women and 160 children are still in the camps. They are among more than 40,000 foreign citizens in detention, most of them Iraqis, according to Human Rights Watch.