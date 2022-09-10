Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic arrives in UAE

Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic arrived in Abu Dhabi on Saturday for an official visit to the UAE, which starts on Sunday.

He was greeted by a guard of honour and welcomed by Minister of State Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh and a number of officials at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

President Vucic was accompanied by an entourage of ministers and senior officials.

His visit aims to strengthen the growing economic ties between the eastern European nation and the Emirates.

The UAE is one of the largest sources of net foreign direct investment in Serbia.