Six people die during volcano ascent in north-east Russia

Six people have died in an accident while climbing Eurasia’s tallest active volcano in Russia's Kamchatka region, according to local news reports.

The climbers were trying to reach the top of the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano when the accident occurred about 500 metres below the 4,750m summit, the reports cited the regional prosecutor’s office as saying.

All the climbers were Russians, the reports said.

On Saturday, four climbers are believed to have been killed instantly after a fall at about 4,000m. Another two died shortly afterwards.

Ria Novosoti said the group of 12 tourists began their ascent of the volcano on Tuesday along with two guides, one of whom was also injured.

The territorial centre for disaster medicine sent a helicopter to the scene on Saturday but the pilot could not land because of low cloud cover.

The Kamchatka peninsula in Russia’s far north-east is noted for its array of active and dormant volcanos, hot springs and abundant wildlife.

In July last year, all 28 people aboard an Antonov An-26 were killed when the aircraft crashed on the peninsula. In February, two pilots were killed when a private An-2 aircraft crashed in the region.