IAEA says Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant relying on reserve line for power transmission

The global atomic energy watchdog said on Saturday that Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant had been disconnected from its last remaining main power line to the grid and was relying on a reserve line.

"Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has once again lost the connection to its last remaining main external power line, but the facility is continuing to supply electricity to the grid through a reserve line," the agency said.

"Less than 48 hours after director general Rafael Mariano Grossi on Thursday established the presence of the IAEA Support and Assistance Mission to ZaporizhzhIa at the facility in southern Ukraine, the agency's experts were told by senior Ukrainian staff that the ZNPP's fourth operational 750-kilovolt power line was down."

The three other lines were lost earlier during the conflict.

"One reactor is still operating and producing electricity both for cooling and other essential safety functions at the site and for households, factories and others through the grid," the IAEA said.

The report came hours after Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered on Saturday to mediate in the standoff.

Mr Erdogan told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that "Turkey can play a facilitator role in the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, as they did in the grain deal."

Ukraine, one of the world's largest grain exporters, was forced to halt almost all deliveries after Russia invaded in late February, raising fears of a global food crisis.

Exports of grain across Black Sea ports resumed after Kyiv and Moscow in July signed a deal with the UN and Turkey acting as guarantors.

There was no immediate mention of Mr Erdogan having also spoken to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday to offer his mediation.

Last month, Mr Erdogan gave a warning about the risk of a nuclear disaster when he visited Lviv for talks with the Ukrainian leader.

The Turkish leader said he wanted to avoid "another Chernobyl", referring to the world's worst nuclear accident in another part of Ukraine in 1986, when it was still part of the Soviet Union.

This week, a 14-strong team from the International Atomic Energy Agency visited Zaporizhzhia, with the UN nuclear watchdog's chief Rafael Grossi on Friday saying the site had been breached "several times" in fighting.

Ukraine has accused Russia of storing ammunition at Zaporizhzhia and stationing hundreds of soldiers there.

It also suspects Moscow is intending to divert power from the plant to the nearby Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014.