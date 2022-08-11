Roller coaster collision at German amusement park injures 34

Two roller coaster trains crashed into each other at an amusement park in southern Germany on Thursday, injuring 34 people, German media reported.

One of the trains braked heavily and another crashed into it at the Legoland park in Guenzburg, the German news agency Dpa reported.

Police spokesman Dominic Geissler said one of the people hurt was “seriously injured”, while 15 others were “taken to the hospital for closer medical evaluation.”

Three helicopters were sent to the scene, and fire and rescue services also assisted.

It was not immediately clear how the crash happened.

“Investigations are currently underway to determine the cause of the accident and what led to it, we can currently say nothing more. That is the subject of the investigation,” Mr Geissler said.

It took place in the station of the Fire Dragon roller coaster, a spokesman for the amusement park told dpa.

Last week, a woman died in another roller coaster accident in an amusement park in Klotten in south-west Germany.

The woman, 57, fell out of the roller coaster as it was moving and died of her injuries. The cause of the accident has not yet been identified.