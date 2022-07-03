Several people shot at shopping mall in Copenhagen

Danish police said several people had been shot at a shopping centre in the capital, Copenhagen, on Sunday, and one person had been arrested.

Copenhagen police tweeted that officers were sent to the Field's mall after reports of a shooting. They advised people inside the centre to stay and await police assistance.

Local media published images showing heavily armed police officers at the scene, as well as people running out of the mall.

“One person has been arrested in connection to the shooting in Fields. Currently we are unable to say anything else about their identity,” Copenhagen police said in a post to Twitter.

Dozens of people were evacuated from the Fields shopping in Copenhagen. AP.

Images from the scene showed people running out of the mall, and Denmark’s TV2 broadcaster posted a photo of a man being put on a stretcher. Witnesses said people were crying and hid in shops.

Laurits Hermansen told Danish broadcaster DR that he was with his family when he heard “three-four bangs. Really loud bangs. It sounded like the shots were being fired just next to the store.”

A huge presence of heavily-armed police officers was on hand, with several fire department vehicles also parked outside the mall.