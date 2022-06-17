Denmark accuses Russian warship of breaching its territorial waters

Denmark has accused a Russian warship of twice entering its territorial waters in the Baltic Sea.

Copenhagen called it an unacceptable provocation, while the Russian embassy in the Danish capital said there was no evidence of an incursion.

The incursion reportedly happened north of the Baltic Sea island of Bornholm, where a democracy festival, attended by senior government officials, was taking place, the Danish Armed Forces said.

The incident was “a deeply irresponsible, gross and completely unacceptable Russian provocation”, Denmark's Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said on Twitter.

The Russian warship entered Danish waters without authorisation at 0030 GMT on Friday and again a few hours later, the armed forces said in a statement.

The warship left after the Danish navy established radio contact, the military said.

“Bullying methods do not work against Denmark,” Mr Kofod said.

He added that the Russian ambassador had been summoned, which was confirmed by the Russian embassy in Copenhagen.

The ambassador was told that a Russian warship had “allegedly entered into the territorial sea of Denmark”, the embassy said in a statement.

The statement added that “no evidence of what happened, including the co-ordinates of the alleged crossing of the Danish maritime border by the ship, was presented”.

Danish Defence Minister Morten Bodskov said: “We must accept that the Baltic Sea is becoming a high-tension area.”

Denmark is a member of Nato and, as the war in Ukraine rages on, neighbouring Sweden and Finland have moved to join the military alliance.

Ukraine's defence minister said last month that Ukraine had started receiving Harpoon missiles from Denmark — deliveries he said were the result of co-operation between several countries.

Western allies are supplying Ukraine with weapons to defend against Russian forces who invaded in late February.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Friday that Ukraine and Moldova had been granted candidate status in a symbolic step on the long path to become members of the EU.

“Ukraine has clearly demonstrated the country's aspiration and the country's determination to live up to European values and standards,” she said at a press conference in Brussels, where she wore the blue and yellow of the country's flag.

The EU’s executive arm set out conditions on the understanding that Ukraine carry out a number of reforms. Candidate countries must embrace future reforms on the rule of law, justice and anti-corruption.

Ukraine formally applied to join the EU at the end of February and Ms von der Leyen delivered a membership questionnaire to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy when she visited Kyiv in April.

She returned last weekend to Kyiv to discuss the membership recommendation.