Belgium raids drug lab near base hosting US nuclear arsenal

Belgian police raided an illegal lab producing the rave drug ecstasy outside an airbase that reportedly houses part of the US nuclear arsenal in Europe, investigators said on Tuesday.

An initial statement from the prosecutor's office in the Belgian province of Limbourg said the secret lab had been found within the perimeter of Kleine-Brogel base.

READ MORE Philippines' Rodrigo Duterte to step down after term marked by drug war

But the Belgian defence ministry later clarified that the raid had taken place “on former military land, near the base”.

The Kleine-Brogel base in north-east Belgium is best known for its supposed stock of US nuclear weapons.

Belgian officials are discreet about the site, having briefly confirmed its role in the 1980s, but in 2019, a Green MP told Parliament that US forces have 10 to 20 warheads stored there.

Prosecutors said that local police had discovered the drug lab on June 22 and that it had been dismantled by specialist federal officers.

The lab was found to be producing MDMA, a synthetic recreational drug commonly known as ecstasy.

The Kleine-Brogel airbase is often a target of Belgian anti-nuclear and anti-Nato protesters.

It is in a rural area between the port city of Antwerp and the border with Germany's industrial heartland, an area dotted by labs and hideouts used by international drug gangs.