Russia President Vladimir Putin promises to supply Belarus with nuclear-capable missiles

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told Belarus that Moscow would supply Minsk with missile systems capable of carrying nuclear weapons, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

During a meeting in St Petersburg, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said he was concerned about what he called the aggressive and repulsive policies of neighbouring Lithuania and Poland.

He asked Mr Putin to help Belarus mount a “symmetrical response” to what he said were nuclear-armed flights by the US-led Nato alliance near Belarus' borders.

Mr Putin said he saw no need at present for a such a response, but that Belarus' Russian-built Su-25 jets could, if necessary, be upgraded in Russian factories.

“We will transfer Iskander-M tactical missile systems to Belarus, which can use both ballistic and cruise missiles, both in conventional and nuclear versions,” a Foreign Ministry summary of the meeting quoted him as saying.

The Iskander-M, a mobile guided missile system, has two missiles with a range of up to 500 kilometres.

Parts of the meeting between the two leaders were televised.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko during their meeting in St Petersburg. EPA

“Minsk must be ready for anything, even the use of serious weaponry to defend our fatherland from Brest to Vladivostok,” Mr Lukashenko said, putting Belarus and its close ally Russia under one umbrella.

In particular, he asked for help to make Belarus' military aircraft nuclear-capable.

Tensions between Russia and the West have soared since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine four months ago. Russia said that Nato planned to admit Ukraine and use it as a platform to threaten Moscow.

Russia's move has led to western sanctions and prompted Sweden and Finland to apply to join the western alliance.

In the past week, Lithuania in particular has angered Russia by blocking movement of goods subject to European sanctions across its territory from Russia, through Belarus, to Russia's Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad.

Russia has termed that a blockade, but Lithuania said it affects 1 per cent of the normal goods transit on the route, and that passenger traffic is unaffected.