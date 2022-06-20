Three charged in Denmark over terror plot

Two men and a woman were charged by Danish prosecutors on Monday for acquiring guns and chemicals to make explosives believed to be intended for an Islamist "terror attack".

Denmark's Prosecution Service said the two men, aged 34 and 36, and the woman, 31, were from the Holbaek area west of Copenhagen.

The trio were among 14 people arrested in Denmark and Germany in a February 2021 sting by authorities in those two countries, who said they foiled a terrorist attack.

READ MORE Prosecutors request life sentence for main Paris terror accused

"The three individuals had acquired several operational weapons and ammunition," prosecutor Lise-Lotte Nilas said.

"In addition, they acquired chemicals and materials that enabled them to manufacture explosives that we believe would be used in a terror attack.

Danish media reported the two men are brothers from Syria, while the woman, who is of Iraqi origin, is married to one of the men.

Prosecutors said they were not sure about the target of the plot but they believed the explosives were intended to be used "at an unknown location in either Denmark or abroad".

The three, who were also charged with financing terror activities and aiding a person connected to ISIS, were arrested on February 6, 2021, and have been in custody since.

Prosecutors also called for the defendants, if convicted, to be deported and that the woman, who is a dual national, be stripped of her Danish citizenship.

The case will be tried at the Holbaek court over 30 days, starting on August 24, the prosecution service said.