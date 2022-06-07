Merkel says she has 'nothing to apologise for' in dealings with Russia

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Former German chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday said she had "nothing to apologise for" as she defended her policy of detente with Russia while in office.

Mrs Merkel, 67, insisted in her first interview since leaving office six months ago that she had not been naive in her dealings with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Diplomacy isn't wrong just because it hasn't worked," she said on stage in a Berlin theatre, in an interview broadcast on the Phoenix news channel.

Mrs Merkel recalled her support for economic sanctions on Russia after its annexation of Crimea in 2014, and the German and French effort to keep the Minsk peace process for Ukraine alive.

"I don't have to blame myself for not trying hard enough," she said. "I don't see that I have to say 'that was wrong', and that's why I have nothing to apologise for."

The veteran leader, who often met Mr Putin during her four terms and championed a commerce-driven, pragmatic approach towards Moscow that left Germany heavily reliant on Russian energy imports, said the February 24 invasion of Ukraine had been a "turning point".

There was "no justification whatsoever" for the "brutal" and illegal war of aggression, she said, adding that Mr Putin had made "a big mistake".

But she denied criticism that it had been a mistake to block Ukraine from joining Nato in 2008.

The country was at the time unready, Mrs Merkel said, and she wanted to avoid "further escalation" with Mr Putin, who was already seething about the military alliance's perceived eastward expansion.

She said the 2014-2015 Minsk peace pact, which is now in tatters, was then seen as the best way to end the fighting in eastern Ukraine between pro-Russian separatists and Kyiv's soldiers.

While never fully successful, the peace process "brought some calm" that gave Ukraine an extra seven years to develop as a nation and strengthen its military, Mrs Merkel said.

It was a nod to Ukraine's much praised resistance against the invading Russian troops.

"The courage and passion with which they are fighting for their country is very impressive," she said, voicing "the highest respect" for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

But she said there was no way to avoid dealing with Mr Putin, because Russia, much like China, was too big to ignore.

"We have to find a way to coexist despite all our differences," Mrs Merkel said.