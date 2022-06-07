Kurdish MP to decide fate of Sweden's government amid Nato row

A Swedish MP campaigning to protect her fellow Kurds amid pressure from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had the fate of the government in her hands on Tuesday.

The vote of independent Kurdish-born MP Amineh Kakabaveh was set to decide the result of a knife-edge confidence motion, held in the shadow of Sweden’s application to join Nato.

She said early on Tuesday that she would abstain in the vote, after ministers assured her that Kurdish rights would not be watered down despite a tug-of-war with Ankara over accession to Nato.

But Ms Kakabaveh said she could still change her mind if these promises are not repeated in public, Swedish media reported, keeping the result in suspense hours before a vote in parliament.

The no-confidence motion is directed against Justice Minister Morgan Johansson, but Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has said the whole government would resign if it loses the vote.

The centre-right opposition controls 174 seats in parliament — one short of the majority needed to oust the government, making Ms Kakabaveh the kingmaker.

Last year she agreed to support Ms Andersson’s government in exchange for deeper co-operation between her Social Democrats and a Kurdish party in Syria, the PYD, and wider solidarity with Kurds.

That issue has taken on an international dimension as Mr Erdogan threatens to hold up Sweden and Finland’s applications to join Nato, over what he describes as their support for Kurdish terrorists.

Both Nordic countries turned their back on decades of military neutrality to submit applications for Nato last month, seeking protection from Russian aggression after the invasion of Ukraine.

Ms Andersson's government has no majority in the Swedish parliament, the Riksdag. Reuters

But Turkey’s objections have dashed hopes of a quick accession process, with Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg seeking to broker an agreement between the two sides.

Ms Kakabaveh, who is of Iranian Kurdish origin, has sought assurances that the government will not cave in to Turkish demands — making her a focal point in Swedish politics.

Turkey’s ambassador to Sweden was quoted last month as saying that Ms Kakabaveh should be extradited, although he later said the report was a misunderstanding.

Tobias Baudin, the secretary of Sweden’s Social Democrats, told news agency TT that nothing had changed in the party’s agreement with Ms Kakabaveh last year.

The motion against Mr Johansson was launched by right-wing MPs who accuse him of failing to get a grip on rising gang violence in Sweden, where gun deaths have steadily risen over the past decade.

“We have reached a point where the single most important crime policy measure is to give Morgan Johansson an early retirement," said MP Henrik Vinge from the far-right Sweden Democrats.

Ms Andersson said the opposition ploy was “completely irresponsible” and could “create a situation with a political mess and insecurity” at a sensitive time for the country.