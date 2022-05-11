Spanish police arrest one of Britain's most wanted fugitives

Spanish police have arrested one of Britain's most wanted fugitives, sought for his suspected role in the murder of a teenager.

British police believe David Ungi, 30, was involved in the fatal shooting in 2015 in Liverpool of Vinny Waddington, 18, while he was riding a motorcycle.

Mr Ungi, who is also wanted in connection with heroin trafficking, left Britain less than 24 hours after Waddington was killed, British authorities said.

Two other men were convicted in 2016 of Waddington's murder.

Spanish police said Ungi was arrested with three other British men in the town of Coin near the southern resort of Marbella on May 5 as they entered a gym at a shopping centre.

Officers seized a firearm from a rucksack being carried by one of the men, Spain's National Police said.

A search of Mr Ungi's residence in Coin turned up a machinegun and two other firearms as well as "abundant ammunition", 15 kilograms of cocaine and 19kg of hashish, they said.

Spanish police said the operation was carried out in co-operation with Britain's National Crime Agency, which had put Mr Ungi on its most wanted list.

The Spanish coast has long a popular bolthole for British criminals fleeing the law because they can blend easily into large expatriate communities.

There are about 290,000 British nationals officially registered as living in Spain, making them the fourth-largest foreign population in the country, the national statistics institute INE said.