Pilots warned of risks to civilian aircraft over Ukraine

Airline pilots were warned on Thursday of a heightened danger to civilian aircraft due to the war in Ukraine, including the chance of mid-air collisions in busy neutral corridors and passenger jets being misidentified as warplanes.

European Union aviation chiefs said it was “easy to see the potential” for civilian planes being hit by missiles in the “confused arena of warfare”, where both sides report having taken out hundreds of enemy aircraft.

Malaysian Airlines passenger jet MH17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine in 2014 on its way from the Netherlands to Kuala Lumpur, killing 298 people. Dutch authorities blamed that incident on Russia for allegedly supplying the fatal missile to separatists.

EU agency EASA said security risks were heightened by potential cyber attacks, the jamming of navigation equipment and the danger of civilian aircraft accidentally straying into military airspace.

But it said the risks went beyond a clumsy missile strike, also encompassing the potential effect of sanctions on the airworthiness of civilian planes.

Russia and the EU have closed their airspace to each other’s planes, forcing them into long detours, while western sanctions have restricted trade and Russia has passed a law allowing it to impound foreign jets.

Planes stranded in Russia could be cannibalised for parts without meeting proper safety standards, aviation chiefs said, while spare parts might become scarce or expensive and affect maintenance.

The airspace closures also mean pilots will have to fly routes with which they are less familiar, the six-page safety assessment said, and might become more tired due to having to avoid Russia’s vast airspace.

Experts are especially concerned about this since some pilots long kept away from the cockpit by coronavirus restrictions may find themselves “returning from furlough into a more complex operating environment” caused by the war.

The detours also mean that air crew could be exposed to more cosmic radiation, which comes from space, due to being in the air for longer hours or rerouting their trips closer to the more exposed North Pole.

On top of that, Russia’s ban from EU airspace means there is only a small sliver of the Baltic Sea, between Finnish and Estonian waters, where Russian planes can pass from the mainland to the enclave of Kaliningrad.

Flights over the neutral waters have increased significantly, increasing the workload for air traffic controllers and meaning that “unidentified aircraft using these routes can conflict with other traffic”, the document said.

Ukraine says it has taken out 196 Russian planes, 312 drones and 155 helicopters during the conflict, while Russian generals report similar numbers of Ukrainian aircraft have been destroyed.

In another setback for air travel, German airline Lufthansa said on Thursday that ticket prices were likely to rise because of the soaring cost of energy.

The price of jet fuel is climbing “too high to be offset by additional cost reductions”, Lufthansa’s chief financial officer Remco Steenbergen told a press conference, meaning ticket prices will have to rise.

Nonetheless, chief executive Carsten Spohr said the airline was projecting a record summer for tourist activity as passengers numbers bounce back from the pandemic.