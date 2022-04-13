Finland to decide on Nato membership in weeks amid Russia threats

Finland will decide in weeks whether to join Nato, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Wednesday, as the Nordic country and its neighbour Sweden rethink their security posture after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It came as a landmark review of Finland’s defence policy said joining Nato would help it deter an attack from its large eastern neighbour and that the window could close if Russia builds pressure against an expansion.

But it also warned that joining Nato would double the alliance’s 1,200-kilometre border with Russia, bring its forces closer to St Petersburg and thereby risk provoking the Kremlin.

Russia has threatened consequences for Finland and Sweden if they abandon their Cold War-era neutrality in favour of joining Nato, with both countries on guard for potential meddling as they weigh up the pros and cons.

The leaders of the two nations are seeking cross-party consensus before lodging any application, after Russia’s onslaught on Ukraine shifted public opinion towards Nato in what both described as a changed security environment.

“We have to wonder: what is the best way to secure that this wouldn’t ever happen in Finland?,” Ms Marin said at a press conference in Stockholm with her Swedish counterpart Magdalena Andersson.

Finland’s parliament will next week begin considering the report published on Wednesday, but “I think it will happen quite fast … within weeks, not within months”, said Ms Marin, who said there were pros and cons to Nato membership.

Ms Andersson said a Swedish defence review was due by late May and that the debate should not drag on into an election campaign in the autumn.

Finland and Sweden recently took part in 30,000-troop Nato drills in Norway known as Cold Response. Reuters

Nato will update its first strategic blueprint for the first time in 12 years at a June summit, making that meeting in Madrid a possible decision point for any application by Sweden and Finland.

All 30 current members would have to approve their membership, but they already have close ties with Nato and the US says it would not expect any major resistance to them joining.

Allies have increased co-operation with Sweden and Finland since Russia invaded Ukraine and invited them to several diplomatic summits. They recently took part in 30,000-troop Nato drills in Norway, known as Cold Response.

Ukraine, Georgia and Bosnia and Herzegovina also have Nato aspirations, although Kyiv has signalled it would be willing to drop that in a potential peace agreement with Russia.

President Vladimir Putin has long viewed Nato’s expansion towards Russia’s borders as a threat to his country and accused western leaders of breaking promises made after the break-up of the Soviet Union.

Nato rejects this narrative and says Russia only has itself to blame for motivating neighbours such as Poland and the Baltic states to shore up their troop numbers.

But the 53-page Finnish review said Russia was likely to keep pressing its demands to stop Nato expansion and that failing to react to its aggressive posture could lead to a “narrowing of Finland’s room for manoeuvre”.

It said Nato membership would change a relationship with Russia which Finland has long tried to stabilise, in view of their 1,340km border and troubled history, but that it would “aim to continue functioning relations with Moscow.