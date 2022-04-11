Ukraine's Zelenskyy on fears of chemical weapons being used in Mariupol

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that Russia could employ chemical weapons in Ukraine and called on the West to impose strong sanctions that would deter even talk of using such arms.

There were unconfirmed reports on Monday suggesting that chemical weapons were used in the besieged southern Ukrainian port of Mariupol.

"We treat this with the utmost seriousness," Mr Zelenskyy said late on Monday. He did not say chemical weapons had already been used.

"I would like to remind world leaders that the possible use of chemical weapons by the Russian military has already been discussed," he said.

"And already at that time it meant that it was necessary to react to the Russian aggression much harsher and faster."

Petro Andryushchenko, an aide to the mayor of Mariupol, wrote on his Telegram channel that reports of a chemical attack had not been confirmed and that he expected to provide details and clarification later.

The UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss took to Twitter over the claims.

"Reports that Russian forces may have used chemical agents in an attack on the people of Mariupol," Ms Truss said. "We are working urgently with partners to verify details.

"Any use of such weapons would be a callous escalation in this conflict and we will hold [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and his regime to account."

Reports that Russian forces may have used chemical agents in an attack on the people of Mariupol. We are working urgently with partners to verify details.



Any use of such weapons would be a callous escalation in this conflict and we will hold Putin and his regime to account. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) April 11, 2022

In the US, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the department was aware of the reports.

"We cannot confirm at this time and will continue to monitor the situation closely," Mr Kirby said.

"These reports, if true, are deeply concerning and reflective of concerns that we have had about Russia's potential to use a variety of riot control agents, including tear gas mixed with chemical agents, in Ukraine."

The Russian invasion, which has killed thousands and displaced millions, has shifted from the gates of Kyiv to the east of Ukraine, with a huge offensive expected there.

The EU said on Monday that more sanctions on Russia were an option.

Expand Autoplay A young woman looks out the window as her train arrives from Pokrovsk, in the east of Ukraine, to Lviv in the country's centre. Getty

"It is time to make this package in such a way that we would not hear even words about weapons of mass destruction from the Russian side," Mr Zelenskyy said.

"An oil embargo against Russia is a must. Any new package of sanctions against Russia that does not affect oil will be received in Moscow with a smile."