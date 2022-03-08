UN says Ukrainian refugee exodus on track to hit 2 millions 'today or tomorrow'

The number of people fleeing the war in Ukraine is set to top 2 million as early as Tuesday, the UN’s refugee agency has said.

"I do think that we will pass the 2 million mark today or maybe at the latest tomorrow. So it doesn't stop," Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, said in Oslo.

On Monday the UN said 1.7 million people had fled the former Soviet nation since Russian forces invaded on February 24.

The UN has said the exodus is the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War.

Refugees fleeing the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine cross the tracks after arriving on a train from Kyiv region at the train station in Lviv on Tuesday. Photo: REUTERS / Kai Pfaffenbach

The majority of those who have fled to neighbouring countries are women and children.

Shortly after Russia launched its attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy banned males aged between 18 and 60 from leaving the country, and urged them to take up arms to defend their country.

A British-based charity has said there is a “crucial need” to protect women and girls who are suffering due to the war.

Conflict, crisis and displacement puts them at increased risk of sexual and physical violence and abuse, the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) said.

The warning comes as the world marks International Women’s Day and an estimated 80,000 women are set to give birth in the next three months in Ukraine.

Care International is among 15 UK-based DEC charities which are working in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries to ramp up efforts to meet the growing humanitarian need from the situation.

Suzy Madigan, Care International’s senior humanitarian adviser for gender and protection, said: “The conflict in Ukraine and resulting displacement is tearing families apart, leaving women and children who are trying to find safety exposed and vulnerable.

Ukrainian refugees wait for transport after crossing the border into Poland. AP

“Women fleeing disasters everywhere face the real risk of gender-based violence and abuse when they’re forced to leave home.

“If you become reliant on others for the basic needs of survival, exploitation becomes a real threat.”