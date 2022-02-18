Fire onboard cruise vessel carrying 237 passengers off Greece coast

Hundreds of passengers are being evacuated from an Italian-flagged cruise ship off the coast of Greece after a fire was reported on board.

The 237 passengers and 51 crew members are due to be rescued from the ship near the Greek city of Igoumenitsa, according to local news reports.

Police said three tug boats and three patrol boats had been sent to help passengers off the Euroferry Olympia, which was heading to Italy from Igoumenitsa.

"The captain of the Euroferry Olympia asked the passengers to leave the boat," police said.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and an investigation has begun, according to the Greek coast guard.

This is a developing story.