One killed and several injured in train collision near Munich

One person was killed and more than 10 were injured on Monday when two commuter trains collided near Munich in southern Germany, police said.

The cause of the crash at about 4.40pm local time was not yet clear.

"One person died and there are injured people, in the double-digit range," a Munich police spokesman told AFP.

Images on local media showed passengers standing next to the track after the collision, with at least one partly derailed carriage visible.

The crash occurred near the S-Bahn urban rail station of Ebenhausen-Schaeftlarn, south-west of Munich, with the two commuter trains apparently slamming into each other head-on.

More than 200 rescue workers and police were at the scene by the early evening, the police spokesman said.

An injured person was initially trapped inside a carriage but was later freed, the spokesman said.

Germany's Bild newspaper earlier reported that a train driver was trapped in the mangled wreckage.

The stretch of track in Germany's Bavaria region has been closed with replacement bus services running, Munich police said.

Passengers on board the trains told the Merkur newspaper that they felt a loud bang and were thrown forward.

Two S-Bahn trains nearly collided in the same area last August, but both drivers were able to brake in time, local radio reported.