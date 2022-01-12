Man arrested over deadly Alpine ambush on British-Iraqi Al Hilli family

Girls’ parents and grandmother shot dead in Annecy 10 years ago

Members of the media at the scene near Chevaline where the Al Hilli family were shot and killed. Getty Images
Laura O'Callaghan
Jan 12, 2022

A man has been arrested in France in connection with the killings of four people in an Alpine town 10 years ago.

Saad Al Hilli, 50, his wife Iqbal, 47, and Iqbal’s mother, Suhaila Al Allaf, 74, were shot and killed as they fled the Annecy area in their car on September 5, 2012.

Sylvain Mollier, 45, who lived locally, was also killed. The French cyclist, who worked in the nuclear industry, was shot seven times at point-blank range.

The couple’s two daughters survived the attack.

Saad Al Hilli. AFP

Saad Al Hilli. AFP

Zeena, 4, hid in the footwell of the car and was uninjured while her 7-year-old sister, Zainab, was shot and beaten but survived.

Zainab suffered a fractured skull from what authorities described as “extremely violent” blows to the head. She also had a gunshot wound in her shoulder.

Read more
French police arrest 15 after busting migrant smuggling network

Al Hilli, 50, was as an engineer in Iraq before moving to Surrey, England. His past life and potential financial links to the late Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein sparked claims he could have been targeted by someone who had planned the attack.

The family were shot as they sat in their British-registered BMW car in a forest car park near Chevaline. The village, in Haute-Savoie, is a beauty spot popular with tourists.

All four victims were shot in the head.

Tearful family friends outside the house of the Al Hilli family home in Claygate, England, after the killings in 2012. Getty Images

Tearful family friends outside the house of the Al Hilli family home in Claygate, England, after the killings in 2012. Getty Images

At the time of the incident, Iqbal carried an Iraqi passport and her mother had a Swedish one.

After years of being considered a cold case, a man was arrested on Wednesday.

A prosecuting source in Annecy said the person arrested was a man who had previously been detained by officers in relation to the incident.

Updated: January 12th 2022, 12:09 PM
France
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Verdict set for Syria war crimes trial in Germany
An image that illustrates this article VR goggles soothe cows and help Turkish farmer produce more milk
An image that illustrates this article Man arrested over deadly Alpine ambush on British-Iraqi family
An image that illustrates this article Nato and Russia begin tense summit in shadow of Ukraine crisis