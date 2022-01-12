Man arrested over deadly Alpine ambush on British-Iraqi Al Hilli family

A man has been arrested in France in connection with the killings of four people in an Alpine town 10 years ago.

Saad Al Hilli, 50, his wife Iqbal, 47, and Iqbal’s mother, Suhaila Al Allaf, 74, were shot and killed as they fled the Annecy area in their car on September 5, 2012.

Sylvain Mollier, 45, who lived locally, was also killed. The French cyclist, who worked in the nuclear industry, was shot seven times at point-blank range.

The couple’s two daughters survived the attack.

Saad Al Hilli. AFP

Zeena, 4, hid in the footwell of the car and was uninjured while her 7-year-old sister, Zainab, was shot and beaten but survived.

Zainab suffered a fractured skull from what authorities described as “extremely violent” blows to the head. She also had a gunshot wound in her shoulder.

Read more French police arrest 15 after busting migrant smuggling network

Al Hilli, 50, was as an engineer in Iraq before moving to Surrey, England. His past life and potential financial links to the late Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein sparked claims he could have been targeted by someone who had planned the attack.

The family were shot as they sat in their British-registered BMW car in a forest car park near Chevaline. The village, in Haute-Savoie, is a beauty spot popular with tourists.

All four victims were shot in the head.

Tearful family friends outside the house of the Al Hilli family home in Claygate, England, after the killings in 2012. Getty Images

At the time of the incident, Iqbal carried an Iraqi passport and her mother had a Swedish one.

After years of being considered a cold case, a man was arrested on Wednesday.

A prosecuting source in Annecy said the person arrested was a man who had previously been detained by officers in relation to the incident.