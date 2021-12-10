President Macron lays out agenda for 'powerful, sovereign' EU

President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that France would work towards a strong and "sovereign" EU when it took over the bloc's rotating presidency, which coincides with the French presidential election.

Mr Macron, a centrist who portrays himself as a champion of democracy against populism, may aim to use the six-month EU mandate to fill the gap in European leadership left by the departure of German chancellor Angela Merkel, analysts say.

But the president, who was elected in 2017 demanding reform in France and Europe, will also face a battle to be re-elected in April although he remains the clear favourite.

France's aim is "to move towards a Europe that is powerful in the world, fully sovereign, free in its choices and in charge of its own destiny", Mr Macron said in Paris.

"Faced with all these crises that are hitting Europe, many people would like to rely only on the nation state.

"These nations are our strength, our pride, but European unity is their indispensable complement. We must act like Europeans, we must think like Europeans."

He called for new ways to protect the EU's borders, with thousands of migrants gathering on the border between Belarus and Poland in recent months.

Europe "needs to ensure the protection of its borders", Mr Macron said. He said France would push to reform the Schengen area of passport-free travel between 26 countries in Europe.

"Schengen is an area that has become fragmented because of the terrorist threat, because of migration tensions and because of the health panic," he said. "Does it have to be this way? I don't think so."

Mr Macron, who is due to meet Germany's new Social Democrat Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, said the EU should reconsider its strict budget deficit rules as governments spend heavily to save their economies from the effects of Covid restrictions.

France will push for a "rethink" of rules that include a demand for deficits to remain below 3 per cent of gross domestic product, he said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 The departing German Chancellor Angela Merkel is congratulated by French President Emmanuel Macron, after she was awarded the Grand Cross of the Legion d'Honneur in Beaune, Burgundy. AP Photo

On the environment, Mr Macron said that France would propose a new EU mechanism to prevent imports of agricultural products from deforested areas.

"We will also advance negotiations on the creation of a European instrument to fight against imported deforestation, which will aim to ban imports to the EU of soy, beef, palm oil, cocoa and coffee when they have contributed to deforestation," he said.

He said France would host an extraordinary EU summit on March 10 and 11 in Paris, a month before the presidential vote.

Mr Macron has yet to formally declare he will stand in the election although he is widely expected to do so. On Thursday, he refused to be drawn on the issue.

Recent polls have seen a sudden surge for the challenger of right-wing The Republicans' Valerie Pecresse after she was formally named their candidate.

"Perhaps French policy will change on April 24 (the date of the election [second round] ... but for sure, France will remain France," Mr Macron said.