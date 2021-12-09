Last chance for Iran to return to nuclear deal

Iran has been warned that this is its last chance to re-enter the nuclear deal it agreed with world powers, as talks resume in Vienna over a resurrection of the 2015 pact.

But UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss conceded that Britain owed a decades-old £400 million ($528.26m) debt to Tehran and insisted her government was working to “resolve the issue”.

"This is really the last chance for Iran to sign up and I strongly urge them to do that because we are determined to work with our allies to prevent Iran securing nuclear weapons," she said.

The debt, related to a cancelled order for 1,500 Chieftain tanks dating back to the 1970s, has been linked to the continued detention of UK-Iranian dual citizens in Iran, including charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

“We do want to pay this debt, we recognise it’s a legitimate debt,” Ms Truss said.

Paying back the money is complicated by sanctions on Iran and banking restrictions.

“I’m also pressing for the return of our unfairly detained British nationals, including Nazanin,” Ms Truss said.

The UK is one of the signatories to the deal to which Iran agreed, as is China, the EU, France, Germany and Russia.

In 2018, US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the pact and reintroduced heavy sanctions on Iran. Under the terms of the 2015 deal, those financial penalties had been removed in return for curbs on Tehran’s nuclear capacity.

Since the re-imposition of the sanctions, Iran has responded by repeatedly breaching the limits set out in the deal.

After the most recent round of talks last week in Vienna, Iran was accused by the US and European powers of maximalist demands and seeking sweeping changes to draft agreements reached earlier this year.

US diplomats, led by special envoy Robert Malley, are indirectly involved and will join the talks over the weekend. Mr Trump's successor Joe Biden has said he wants to return to the deal.

Russia’s envoy to the negotiations said on Thursday that he was feeling optimistic while also saying “many differences remain”.

Mikhail Ulyanov said his delegation's contacts with the US and Iran “prove that both sides are very serious” about restoring the deal “but their visions of relevant ways and means differ".

“The task of the negotiators is to overcome these differences. It’s feasible in the light of unity of purpose.”