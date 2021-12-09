Iran talks resume in Vienna with Russia and China expected to take larger roles

Talks to salvage a nuclear pact between Iran and world powers resumed in Vienna on Thursday after ending in stalemate last week.

Iran’s chief negotiator Bagheri Kani held a trilateral meeting with representatives of Russia and China after arriving in Vienna on Thursday morning. He also met the EU joint commissioner Enrique Mora.

After the breakdown of the nuclear deal after US president Donald Trump pulled out of the accord, Iran and its new hardline government made Russia and China a focus both diplomatically and economically.

Now, the two countries are expected to take a much larger role in the current round of talks.

Meanwhile, ahead of the plenary later today, Iran's foreign minister had a phone call with the EU's top diplomat Josep Borell to discuss the talks and IAEA monitoring of Iran's nuclear facilities.

Hossein Amirabollahian said Tehran has thus far been working with the IAEA, and a delegation from Iran’s atomic organisation was going to Vienna to meet IAEA officials.

According to reports, the Iranian foreign minister said that negative rhetoric from the EU and the US on the talks was adversely affecting negotiations.

The plenary is scheduled to start at noon at the Palais Coburg in Vienna.