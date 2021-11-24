Magdalena Andersson elected as Sweden's first female leader

Magdalena Andersson has been elected as Sweden’s first female prime minister, taking office with pledges to tackle gang crime and preserve the country’s cherished welfare state.

Ms Andersson, 54, won a vote in parliament which means she will formally assume power on Friday.

It was the final hurdle to the premiership after she was elected leader of the Social Democratic Party, the largest group in the Riksdag.

Read more Sweden breaks ranks in Covid battle again with no-test stance

She won support from green and left-wing groups in parliament after promising to help struggling pensioners and make Sweden a model in climate policy.

Another bloc, the Centre Party, said it would allow Ms Andersson's confirmation to pass to prevent a right-wing government from taking power with support from the populist Sweden Democrats.

With 117 votes for Ms Andersson, and 57 abstentions, she met the requirement of there being no majority against her in parliament.

But the Centre Party said it would not support a budget tabled by Ms Andersson's partners, clouding the picture for the new government.

Ms Andersson said she would work with a budget passed by opposition parties if necessary. "I am of the opinion that it as a whole is something I can live with," she said.

Ms Andersson has succeeded Stefan Lofven as leader of Sweden's ruling Social Democrats. AP

Ms Andersson was finance minister under departing leader Stefan Lofven, who announced in August that he would not lead the Social Democrats into the 2022 election.

Sweden's strong finances have been credited with helping it weather the Covid-19 pandemic, in which it has broken ranks with most of Europe by shunning lockdowns and putting little emphasis on face masks.

Ms Andersson has pledged to leave “no stone unturned” to put a stop to gangland violence, in what authorities say is the only country in Europe with steadily rising gun deaths.

Gang violence has killed dozens of people this year, with rival mobsters using guns and explosives to settle scores.

“We need a full-scale mobilisation to regain control from gangs that are holding entire neighbourhoods hostage”, she said last month.

Although Sweden has long championed gender equality, it was the only Nordic country which had not previously had a female prime minister.

“A glass ceiling has cracked and Sweden has a new excellent and strong PM. A great day”, said Ylva Johansson, the country’s European Commissioner.