French policeman injured in Cannes knife attack

Attacker attempts to attack second officer but is shot and wounded by a third

Nov 8, 2021

A police official was injured after being stabbed with a knife in Cannes, southern France, early Monday morning but his assailant assailant has been "neutralised", said French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

"I am going to the scene immediately this morning and I offer my support to the national police and to the city of Cannes," Mr Darmanin tweeted.

The attack in Cannes comes as worries over violent crime and terrorism feature among voters' main concerns in the run-up to the 2022 French Presidential election.

French broadcaster BFM TV, citing a police source, said the attacker opened the door of a police car stationed in front of the police station, stabbing the policeman at the wheel with a knife.

He then tried to attack a second policeman in the car but a third policeman in the car fired his weapon, seriously injuring the attacker.

The French government in April unveiled a counterterrorism and intelligence bill setting out plans to combat extremism, days after a French police official was killed inside her police station.

The bill allows the government to track foreign funding of mosques, but has been condemned by critics who see it as stigmatising Muslims.

Such is the high tension in France over the terrorist threat, in that same week 20 retired generals warned in an open letter of a possible military takeover and bloody civil war in response to what they characterised as the disintegration of a country under Islamist extremism.

