France vows to end harsh treatment of Calais migrants

The French state will no longer leave migrants in Calais wandering the streets after tearing down their camps, a government envoy said on Tuesday.

But Didier Leschi, the head of the National Immigration Office, promised migrants would be "systematically" offered a place in a shelter.

The announcement comes 23 days into a hunger strike by a Calais priest over the plight of homeless foreigners in the port city, a key centre on the migrant trail to Britain.

Over the past five years French authorities have been waging a relentless campaign to stop migrants setting up camps in Calais, where hundreds of people are living in the woods, under bridges or on wasteland while planning to reach Britain.

French President Emmanuel Macron's government has made clear its intention to stop a new "Jungle" from developing.

The Jungle was the sprawling Calais shantytown that housed up to 10,000 migrants before being demolished in 2016.

But Mr Leschi said the government would soften its approach.

"We will systematically offer [migrants] accommodation," he said.

He said that the places on offer would not be in Calais but the wider Hauts-de-France region.

Mr Leschi was sent to Calais to mediate with Catholic priest Philippe Demeestere, 72, who went on hunger strike three weeks ago along with two young activists to protest the harsh treatment endured by migrants.

In a report last month, Human Rights Watch accused police of making migrants' lives miserable by tearing down their tents, regularly confiscating their belongings and harassing charities trying to give them aid.

Mr Leschi said that in future migrants would be given more time – "about 45 minutes" – to gather their possessions and that there would be "no more surprise evictions".

The government says camps attract people smugglers, who charge extortionate fees to help migrants cross to Britain, in small boats crossing the Channel at night or stowed away on a lorry crossing by ferry or through the Channel Tunnel.

A total of 15,400 people tried to cross the Channel in the first eight months of this year, an increase of 50 per cent over the figure for the whole of 2020, French coastguard statistics show.