Germany's Merkel hosts Jordan's King Abdullah in Berlin

Jordan’s King Abdullah II was praised for his efforts to bring stability to the Middle East on a visit to Germany on Wednesday.

Angela Merkel, Germany’s departing chancellor, described her country’s relations with Jordan as “close and friendly” as the leaders met in Germany.

She thanked Jordan for using its “special geographic position” to strive for “peace and stability in the region”, said government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer.

The two leaders held closed-door talks in the chancellery in Berlin, in which they were expected to discuss the Middle East peace process.

Mrs Merkel said at a press conference that Germany did not want to give up on the idea of a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Israel’s security would be best guaranteed “if the Palestinians also have a state they can live in,” she was quoted as saying by German broadcasters.

Germany is a close ally of Israel but this week said it was concerned by the country’s move to designate six Palestinian groups as terrorist organisations.

Mrs Merkel thanked King Abdullah for working for a peaceful solution for Palestinians.

Berlin is the latest stop on King Abdullah’s European tour. He held talks with the presidents of Austria and Poland earlier in the week.

He will be in the UK for the Cop26 climate summit which begins in Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday.

Ms Merkel will be there too, despite reaching the end of her regular term in office on Tuesday. She has been asked to carry on as caretaker chancellor until a new government is formed.

In office since 2005, she did not seek another term at last month’s general election. The parties aiming to form a new coalition hope to agree a deal before Christmas.