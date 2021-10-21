European finance expert interview crashed by young son

An expert on the European economy became the latest person to have their live TV interview crashed by a child.

Jacob Funk Kirkegaard, a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund, was speaking to Bloomberg TV during the departure of German Federal Bank chief Jens Weidmann.

As Mr Kirkegaard discussed the US dollar and euro rate, his son appeared in the background, pulling faces, waving and laughing.

Mr Kirkegaard appeared unconcerned – or perhaps even unaware – by his son’s presence, until the host laughed and said: “Does your son work for the Greek government?”

It brought comparisons with 2017, when Korea expert Prof Robert Kelly went viral when his BBC interview was gatecrashed by his daughter in a bright yellow jumper and young son in his walker.